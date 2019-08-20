TUESDAY
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., Port offices, 10 Pier 1 Suite 209.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Astoria School Board, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Robert Gray School third-floor boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., 1801 S. Franklin.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.
WEDNESDAY
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Clatsop Community College Board, 5:30 p.m., special meeting, Columbia Hall Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria.
THURSDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., Astoria Transit Center Conference Room, 900 Marine Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.