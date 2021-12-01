Public Meetings: Dec. 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYSeaside Parks Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Seaside Parks Advisory Committee Cannon Beach Planning Commission Broadway Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHammond fisherman gets new trial in sex abuse caseTrooper's killer denied paroleDeaths: Nov. 27, 2021Deaths: Nov. 25, 2021Fishhawk Fisheries owner works to open distillery along riverfrontObituary: David KillionRiverfront hotel project moves forwardObituary: Dyan Wilder-McClureDeaths: Nov. 30, 2021Obituary: Gerald Ray 'Jerry' Utter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports