MONDAY
Youngs River Lewis & Clark Water District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School Library, 83874 state Highway 103.
Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., 989 Broadway.
TUESDAY
United Health District of Clatsop County, 8 a.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, Necanicum Room, 415 First Ave.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Avenue A., Seaside.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
