THURSDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., (electronic meeting).
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 7 p.m., webinar on Broadway Middle School purchase, (electronic meeting).
