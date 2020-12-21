Public Meetings: Dec. 22, 2020 Dec 21, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAYGearhart City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, (electronic meeting).WEDNESDAYAstoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Astoria Parks Board Meeting Gearhart City Council Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPat's Pantry to change ownersBuoy Beer plans big waterfront expansionState reclassifies county as extreme risk for virusVirus case reported at Warrenton schoolCounty reports 12 new virus casesDeaths: Dec. 15, 2020Mental health agency plans new option for people in crisisObituary: Kyle Edward CoxDeath: Dec. 17, 2020Commercial Dungeness crab season delayed Images Videos CommentedCounty reports 10 new virus cases (5)Mental health agency plans new option for people in crisis (2)Letter: Difficult time (1)County reports 13 new virus cases (1)Letter: Curious (1)Letter: Gobsmacked (1)Hilton leads by one vote in Ward 4 City Council race after recount (1)County reports second virus death and nine new cases (1)Letter: Goodbye (1)Housing authority details waiting list for vouchers (1)
