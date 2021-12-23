Public Meetings: Dec. 23, 2021 Dec 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAYClatsop County Planning Commission/Countywide Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., joint meeting, (electronic meeting).Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Countywide Advisory Committee Clatsop County Planning Commission Astoria Planning Commission Institutes Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProsecutors drop charges against former Jewell basketball coachDeaths: Dec. 16, 2021Everyday People: 'It was hard for me to carry around those stories'Cannon Beach fire district to bill for calls for service to state parksDeath: Dec. 21, 2021Crash closes Highway 101 northbound in WarrentonRestaurant owners challenge election on Cannon Beach food taxPort files lawsuit against log exporterNew county jail set for completion next yearCounty reaches vaccine milestone against virus Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports