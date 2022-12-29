TUESDAY
Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
* regular rate after promotion period
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.