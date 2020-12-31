Public Meetings: Dec. 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAYAstoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBurglary suspect killed by law enforcement near Sunset BeachCounty vote for president shows how opinions hardenFederal rule gives states, tribes flexibility to kill cormorantsCounty reports 22 new virus casesFood delivery app plans January startEveryday People: Sasquatch Sandwich comes to SeasideDeath: Dec. 26, 2020Obituary: Christine Ann HurnerBrown changes course on school reopeningsState reclassifies county as high risk for virus Images Videos CommentedMental health agency plans new option for people in crisis (2)Letter: Difficult time (1)County reports 13 new virus cases (1)Owens-Adair transferred under regional housing authority (1)Researchers find new toxin hot spot (1)Letter: Gobsmacked (1)Hilton leads by one vote in Ward 4 City Council race after recount (1)County reports second virus death and nine new cases (1)Housing authority details waiting list for vouchers (1)Obituary: John Roy Snabel (1)
Commented