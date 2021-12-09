THURSDAY

Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.

Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Warrenton Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Tags