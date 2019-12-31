Public Meetings: Dec. 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYAstoria Design Review Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.Subscribe Now: Buy 3 months get 1 month FREE promo code: FREESeaside Parks Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Astoria Design Review Commission Seaside Parks Advisory Committee Session Broadway Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAstoria looks to address chronic bad behaviorAstoria parks director under investigation for sexual harassmentAstoria works to protect the city's water supplyCrash closes Highway 101Astoria could relax rules on burialsPier Pressure Productions in Astoria dissolvesEveryday People: Young woman makes the leap into businessAstoria family loses home, pets in firePopulation growth slows with economyWebers leave mark on Astoria Images Videos CommentedHomeless camps a burden on Warrenton (6)A life on the streets in Astoria ends in death (4)Astoria City Council will consider bond for library renovation (3)Warrenton's growth isn't paying for itself (2)Astoria works to protect the city's water supply (2)Astoria looks to address chronic bad behavior (1)Our View: Grounds for recall (1)Everyday People: For new cancer director, rural care a life goal (1)Obituary: Thomas J. Stokes Jr. (1)Our View: Let’s notice people too easy to ignore (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.