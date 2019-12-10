TUESDAY
Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., Columbia Hall Room 219, 1650 Lexington Ave., Astoria.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Gearhart City Council and Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., work session on county housing study, City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
WEDNESDAY
Astoria School Board, 5:45 p.m., work session, 7 p.m. regular meeting, Capt. Robert Gray School third-floor boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6:00 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria
THURSDAY
Seaside Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., Convention Center, 415 First Ave.
Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
Warrenton Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
