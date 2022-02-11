MONDAY

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., 83874 Oregon Highway 103.

Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop session, (electronic meeting).

Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria.

Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Tags