TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop session, (electronic meeting).

Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria.

Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

THURSDAY

Seaside Transportation Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

