TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission and Countywide Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., joint meeting, (electronic meeting).

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Ave. A, Seaside.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

