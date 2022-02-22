TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission and Countywide Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., joint meeting, (electronic meeting).

Cannon Beach City Council, 5 p.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Ave. A, Seaside.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

WEDNESDAY

Astoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Knappa School District Board, 6:30 p.m., Knappa High School Library, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.

THURSDAY

Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., (electronic meeting).

