MONDAY

Warrenton Marinas Advisory Committee, 2 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Seaside School District Board, 4 p.m., special meeting, 2600 Spruce Drive, Suite 200.

TUESDAY

Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A.

Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., 92937 Walluski Loop.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Tags