Public Meetings: Feb. 4, 2021 Feb 4, 2021

THURSDAY
Maritime Memorial Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Parks Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).