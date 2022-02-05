SATURDAY

Warrenton City Commission, 9 a.m., goal setting meeting, City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

MONDAY

Astoria City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., special session, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.

TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., (electronic meeting).

