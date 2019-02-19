TUESDAY
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., Port offices, 10 Pier 1 Suite 209.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session, goal setting, City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., 1801 S. Franklin.
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Transportation Advisory Committee, 9:30 a.m., Astoria Transit Center Conference Room, 900 Marine Drive.
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, goal setting, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Wickiup Water District Board, 5 p.m., work session, 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
