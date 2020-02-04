Public Meetings: Feb. 6, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYSeaside Parks Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.Subscribe Now: 1 month free with $8 monthly digital only subscription. Promo Code: DIGI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily preps for Astoria tiki barWauna-Astoria rail line goes dormantPacific Seafood's Astoria dorm proposal faces community concernsAstoria dispatch staffing levels are critically lowEveryday People: Seaside woman creates new lifeAstoria tries to keep development on solid groundBrown wants tax for affordable housingCourt rules against former Jewell basketball coachJohnson, Mitchell see short session differentlyCannon Beach fire district looking for ways to sustain operations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDomino's planned for Astoria (3)Pacific Seafood eyes Astoria Pointe for worker housing (2)Pacific Seafood's Astoria dorm proposal faces community concerns (2)Astoria dispatch staffing levels are critically low (2)Obituary: Jeanette Marie 'Sisty' Riutta (2)Guest Column: Climate change just another political controversy (2)County code limiting RVs draws criticism (2)Astoria hears Grocery Outlet appeal (2)Astoria looks to limit chain stores, hotels (2)Grocery Outlet developers pitch shared driveway (2)
