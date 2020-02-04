TUESDAY
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 12 p.m., work session, 800 Exchange St., Suite 430, Astoria.
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., Seaside Library, 1131 Broadway.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., workshop, Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Astoria Library Board, 5:30 p.m., Flag Room, 450 10th St.
Port of Astoria Commission, 5:30 p.m., 10 Pier 1 Suite 209.
Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
WEDNESDAY
Seaside Improvement Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Gearhart City Council, 7 p.m., 698 Pacific Way.
THURSDAY
Seaside Parks Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
