TUESDAY
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., Columbia Hall Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 7 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 7 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 7:15 p.m., board workshop, Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., OSU Seafood Lab Center, Room 113, 2001 Marine Drive.
Seaside Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First. Ave.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
