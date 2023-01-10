TUESDAY
Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session and special meeting, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., Columbia 219, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Oregon State University Seafood Lab Center, Room 231, 2001 Marine Drive, Astoria.
Warrenton Community Library Board, 5:30 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Warrenton-Hammond School District Board, 6 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Knappa School District Board, 6:30 p.m., special session, Knappa High School library, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.
Astoria School District Board, 7 p.m., Gray School campus, boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
