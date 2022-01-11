TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., (electronic meeting).

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, Conference Room 231, 2001 Marine Drive, Astoria.

Port of Astoria Finance Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Warrenton-Hammond School District Board, 6 p.m., Warrenton High School Library, 1700 S. Main Ave.

Gearhart City Council, 6:30 p.m., work session on election law training, (electronic meeting).

THURSDAY

Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.

Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

