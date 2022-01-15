TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop session, (electronic meeting).

Warrenton City Commission and Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., joint meeting, City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

