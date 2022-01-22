MONDAY

Warrenton Marinas Advisory Committee, 2 p.m., Warrenton Marina Office, 501 N.E. Harbor Place.

Seaside City Council, 5 p.m., special meeting on camping ordinance, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School library, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.

Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission and Countywide Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., joint meeting, (electronic meeting).

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Ave. A, Seaside.

Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Seaside Airport Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

