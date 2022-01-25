TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission and Countywide Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., joint meeting, (electronic meeting).

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Ave. A, Seaside.

Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Seaside Airport Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

WEDNESDAY

Astoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Astoria City Council, 11 a.m., special meeting, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

THURSDAY

Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce Council, noon, (electronic meeting).

