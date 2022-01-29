TUESDAY

Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A.

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Astoria Library Board, 5:30 p.m., Flag Room, 450 10th St. (and via Zoom).

Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

