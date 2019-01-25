Public meetings: Jan. 25, 2019 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save MONDAYSeaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKKK flyers pop up in downtown AstoriaLocal manufacturer Lektro sold to Chicago companySeaside woman arraigned on 145 theft-related chargesObituary: Blair Dylana HernandezFood pantry for government workers serves more than 1,300Astoria Co-op breaks ground in Mill PondFormer Astoria city councilor, trolley volunteer diesNeighbors in Elsie say a derelict property is causing blightNew Clatsop County district attorney looks to improve, not change directionEveryday People: Pastor finds her call in new community Images Videos CommentedKKK flyers pop up in downtown Astoria (3)Elk mounts a car in Warrenton, raising concern about animals on the road (3)Obituary: Laura May Ihander Reith (2)Gearhart Crossing closes over the weekend (2)For the Glam Tram, the fun is over (2)Coast Guard keeps working during government shutdown without pay (2)Letter: Stop smart meter extortion (1)Nebeker tapped as Clatsop County commission chair (1)Gearhart wants people to stop feeding elk (1)Design Review Committee member confronted by Astoria mayor over hotel comments (1)
