TUESDAY
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., Port offices, 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E Gower St.
Clatsop Community College Board, 5 p.m., executive session to evaluate president (closed to public), 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, Columbia Hall Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., 1801 S. Franklin.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 7 p.m., 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
WEDNESDAY
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Seaside Tree Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 6:30 p.m., special session for school board interviews, Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
