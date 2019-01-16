WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Room 113, 2001 Marine Drive.
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Seaside Tree Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 6:30 p.m., special session for school board interviews, Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
THURSDAY
Cannon Beach Parks and Community Services Committee, 9 a.m., City Hall, 163 E Gower St.
Cannon Beach Design Review Board, 9 a.m., City Hall, 163 E Gower St.
Seaside Transportation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 6:30 p.m. special session for school board interviews, Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
