TUESDAY
Union Health District of Clatsop County Board, 8 a.m., Providence Seaside Hospital, Education Center, Room B, 725 S. Wahanna Road, Seaside.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., 1801 S. Franklin.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., work session, 989 Broadway.
WEDNESDAY
Astoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial, Astoria.
THURSDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., Astoria Transit Center Conference Room, 900 Marine Drive.
Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce Council, noon, 818 Commercial Street, Suite 203, Astoria.
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.