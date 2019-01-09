WEDNESDAY
Warrenton-Hammond School District Finance Committee, 12:30 p.m., school district office, 820 S.W. Cedar Ave.
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 6 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
Astoria School Board, 6 p.m., study session, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Capt. Robert Gray School third-floor boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
THURSDAY
Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.
Cannon Beach Academy Board of Directors, 5:30 p.m., 3781 S. Hemlock St.
Astoria City Council, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.