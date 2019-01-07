MONDAY
Jewell School Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School library, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St
TUESDAY
Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A.
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., Don Larson Public Library, 1131 Broadway, Seaside.
Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., Clatsop Care Memory Community, 2219 Dolphin Ave., Warrenton.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Cannon Beach City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave.
