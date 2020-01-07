TUESDAY
Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Center, 1225 Avenue A.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 12 p.m., work session, 800 Exchange St., Suite 430, Astoria.
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., Seaside Library, 1131 Broadway.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., workshop, Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Port of Astoria Commission, 5:30 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.
Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District, 10 a.m., 2001 Marine Drive, Astoria.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Warrenton-Hammond School District, 6 p.m., work session, Warrenton High School, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Wickiup Water District, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
Gearhart City Council, 7 p.m., 698 Pacific Way.
Astoria School District, 7 p.m., 785 Alameda Ave.
THURSDAY
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., Convention Center, 415 First Ave.
