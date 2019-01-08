TUESDAY
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., Don Larson Public Library, 1131 Broadway.
Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., Clatsop Care Memory Community, 2219 Dolphin Ave., Warrenton.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Cannon Beach City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 163 E Gower St.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., 2001 Marine Drive, Room 113.
Warrenton-Hammond School District Finance Committee, 12:30 p.m., district office, 820 S.W. Cedar Ave.
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session. City Hall, 163 E Gower St.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 7 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Astoria School Board, 6 p.m., study session, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Capt. Robert Gray School third-floor boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.