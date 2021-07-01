Public Meetings: July 1, 2021 Jul 1, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYKnappa School District Board, 2:30 p.m., special meeting, (electronic meeting).Astoria Design Review Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Astoria Design Review Commission Knappa School District Board Institutes Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMystery boat at Fort Stevens may tell many talesWarrenton requires anti-harassment training after email exchange over gender pronounsState to lift most virus restrictionsSurfer dies after being found in the water near Short Sand BeachExecutive director to remain at Liberty TheatreDeath: June 26, 2021Astoria Regional Airport renovation underwayDeath: June 29, 2021Deaths: June 24, 2021Port of Astoria to host cruise ship this summer Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports