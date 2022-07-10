TUESDAY

Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., Patriot Hall, Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., 1651 Lexington Ave., Columbia 219, Astoria.

THURSDAY

Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.

Warrenton Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

FRIDAY

Astoria City Council, 9 a.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Tags