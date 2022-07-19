TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside Tree Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

THURSDAY

Seaside Transportation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Tags