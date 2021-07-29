Public Meetings: July 29, 2021 Jul 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAYAstoria City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Astoria City Council Session Work Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityObituary: Charles Scott ParkerEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsRecord heat scorched trees on the North CoastAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virusDeaths: July 20, 2021Weekend Break: ‘When sobriety is the goal everything else is a possibility’Obituary: Carrie Marie ShekerObituary: Jody Ann Wright Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports