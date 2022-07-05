TUESDAY

Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A.

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m, 1131 Broadway.

Cannon Beach City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., 92937 Walluski Loop.

Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Seaside Improvement Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Gearhart City Council, 7 p.m., (electronic meeting).

THURSDAY

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Seaside Parks Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

