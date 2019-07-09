TUESDAY
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Lewis & Clark Rural Fire Protection District Board, 7 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil & Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Room 207, 750 Commercial St.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 5:30 p.m., work session, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Astoria School Board, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Robert Gray School third-floor boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
THURSDAY
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave.
Astoria Design Review Committee, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
