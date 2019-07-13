MONDAY
Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District Board, 6 p.m., Fire-Rescue Main Station, 188 Sunset Ave.
Jewell School Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School library, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
TUESDAY
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
