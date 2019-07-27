Public meetings: July 27, 2019 Jul 27, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save MONDAYSeaside City Council/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUnderground Astoria mall fills upDrivers wanted: Trucking school responds to industry demandICE detains man at Astoria courthouseCounty sheriff will retireOregon wants to untangle whales from crab fisheryAstoria planners reverse course on building heightsAstoria, Warrenton struggle with homelessnessCapital Chatter: Boquist decision leaves all unsatisfiedCoffee, waffles added to downtown food cart podGuest column: Hatchery movie misguided, inaccurate Images Videos CommentedICE detains man at Astoria courthouse (7)Our View: ICE thumbs nose at local judge (3)County sheriff will retire (3)Obituary: Thomas Leigh Isom (3)Our View: President's attacks on citizens unacceptable (2)Obituary: Betty Ella Paronen (2)Vandals leave graffiti in Warrenton (2)Grocery Outlet looks to build in Astoria (2)Popular osprey cam in Seaside captures losses at nest (2)Letter: Need fundamental change (2)
