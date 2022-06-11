MONDAY

Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Clatsop Community College Board, 5:30 p.m., IMTC building lounge, MERTS Campus, 6550 Liberty Lane.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., meeting and budget hearing, main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

