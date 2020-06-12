MONDAY
Knappa School District, 5:30 p.m., budget session, (electronic meeting).
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
TUESDAY
Union Health District of Clatsop County, 8 a.m., Providence Seaside Hospital, Education Room A.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., 1801 S. Franklin.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
