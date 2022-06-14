TUESDAY
Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.
Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Clatsop Community College Board, 5:30 p.m., IMTC building lounge, MERTS Campus, 6550 Liberty Lane.
Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting and work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., meeting and budget hearing, main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
THURSDAY
Seaside Transportation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
FRIDAY
Cannon Beach City Council, 8 a.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Astoria City Council, 9 a.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
