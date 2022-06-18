MONDAY

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School Library, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.

Astoria City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209

Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., 2600 Spruce Drive.

