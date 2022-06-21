TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., 2600 Spruce Drive.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

THURSDAY

Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

