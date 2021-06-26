Public Meetings: June 26, 2021 Jun 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAYSeaside City Council, 7 p.m., 989 Broadway.TUESDAYGearhart City Council, 6:30 p.m., work session, (electronic meeting). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Seaside City Council Broadway Gearhart City Council Politics Session Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHayes crowned Miss OregonAstoria resumes water shut-offsGirl dies after being pulled into sea off Cannon BeachWarrenton requires anti-harassment training after email exchange over gender pronounsCounty under caution after virus cases increaseSurfer dies after being found in the water near Short Sand BeachFans enjoy 'The Jordan Poyer Experience'Port of Astoria to host cruise ship this summerKnappa health and sex education curriculum suspended againEveryday People: Chef lets faith guide him Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports